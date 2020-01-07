Willowbrook Nurseries is the first to be thanked as part of a new Town program recognizing the efforts of local businesses and organizations in beautifying Pelham. Willowbrook received the inaugural thank-you card honour in recognition of their contribution to beautifying downtown Fenwick with landscape materials and expertise.

From left, Councillor Mike Ciolfi, Chris and John Langendoen, and Jennifer Pilzecker, Pelham Beautification Committee Chair. The Pelham Beautification Committee will name a recipient each month. Have a deserving company or club in mind? Submit nominees to the committee at beautification@pelham.ca