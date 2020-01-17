Should schools be closed due to the Ontario English Catholic Teacher’s Association (OECTA) strike on Tuesday, January 21, the Town of Pelham is offering a camp program at a daily rate.

Through a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Town also said that it will offer day camps for any future strikes affecting elementary students in the Niagara Region.

According to the statement, campers will start their morning playing circle and parachute games and lunch will be provided by the Panther’s Den. Lunch is included in the registration fee. After lunch, campers will “get creative with a craft and spend the remainder of the afternoon playing sports and organized camp games.”

Parents are advised to send their campers with indoor running shoes.

Camp runs from 9 AM – 4 PM, with extended care from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. available at an additional rate. The fee is $45 per child, with extended care for an additional $8.50 per day.

To register, visit pelham.ca/register. For more information, please email bmaclean@pelham.ca