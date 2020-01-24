Detectives from the 2 District – Niagara Falls office of the Niagara Regional Police Service are investigating an explosion at a residence in the area of Fourth Avenue and Morrison Street in Niagara Falls.

According to a police statement, at about 10 AM Friday, emergency services personnel responded to a residence on Fourth Avenue for a fire. Members of the Niagara Falls Fire Service were able to extinguish the fire in the home.

Subsequent investigation led detectives to believe that there had been an ongoing dispute between two males in the home, according to the statement. Prior to leaving the residence, Tyler Sterling Rivard, 34, is believed to have intentionally detonated a “commercial grade pyrotechnic,” resulting in the fire.

Rivard and a woman fled the scene prior to police arriving. Four others in the residence were able to escape the structure, and were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation at the scene. One person was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

According to the police, the suspect man and woman were last seen pushing a wheel barrow full of miscellaneous belongings on Huron Street in Niagara Falls. They are believed to have had a pit bull with them.

Rivard is wanted for the alleged Criminal Code of Canada offences of Using Explosives Contrary to Section 81(1)(c), and Arson Disregard for Human Life Contrary to Section 433(a).

The scene is being held for further investigation by detectives from the Forensic Services Unit and investigators from the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9408. Anyone knowing the location of Rivard is asked to contact the police.