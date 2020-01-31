It’s taken nearly two months, but charges have finally been laid in the case of a pedestrian death last year on Effingham Road.

A 66-year-old Ridgeville resident was walking along Effingham, between Foss and Welland Roads, when she was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle on Saturday morning, November 30, 2019.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, police have not released the victim’s name. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, a 2006 VW Jetta, was driven by man who police will only identify as a 51-year-old Fonthill resident. He did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

The Voice repeatedly requested status updates on the case from the Niagara Police in the intervening weeks.

Pressed by the newspaper as to why police were taking so long to complete what on the face of it would appear to be a relatively straightforward investigation, on January 13 NRPS spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin responded, “Each investigation is investigated thoroughly by detectives on its own merit, there is no standard timeline for an investigation as each has its own nuances.”

Sabourin declined at that time to identify the driver, saying he had yet to be charged. She did, however, deny local conjecture that he was an off-duty police officer.

Finally, when again contacted, late last week, Sabourin stated that detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit have charged the driver with the following alleged offenses under the Highway Traffic Act: Careless Driving Cause Death, Driver while Under Suspension, Driver Motor Vehicle No Licence, Operate Unsafe Vehicle.

The driver’s name, however, again was not disclosed, and he is not in detention.

“As the person has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act and not the Criminal Code of Canada,” said Sabourin, “we do not disclose their name. However, I can advise that they have a court appearance March 3, 2020 at the Welland Courthouse.”