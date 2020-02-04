In a statement released Tuesday, February 4, the Niagara Regional Police Service announced that further investigation has led to additional charges being laid against former Fonthill family doctor Charles Duncan.

Three more female victims, according to the statement, have been identified. They range in age between 54 and 64, with the alleged offenses occurring between August 1994 and September 2018.

There is no statute of limitations for bring sexual assault charges in Ontario.

The 76-year-old now faces an additional four counts of sexual assault, on top of four counts filed in November 2019. The earlier counts related to two incidents involving a 16-year-old female, and a 39-year-old female, while Duncan was still running his family practice in Fonthill.

Duncan was already scheduled to appear in court in St. Catharines on Wednesday, February 5, related to pre-trial motions in the earlier cases.

Duncan’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives have reason to believe that there are additional victims in this matter and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge number 9399.

