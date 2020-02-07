For an electrifying experience, ask about the “Neubie”

Husband and wife team Dr. Laura Imola and Dr. Ernie Bagnulo used to drive through Fonthill dreaming aloud that it would be their retirement sanctuary. Instead, they have chosen it as the second location for their wellness clinic WIN…altra.

Imola and Bagnulo have always shared many of the same visions. While dating, they attended naturopathic and chiropractic school respectively. One question that kept their early conversations flowing: what does optimal health care look like?

In the beginning, they practiced separately. When the pair decided to join entrepreneurial forces in 2006, they heard many patients of traditional clinics express frustration with their doctors, physiotherapists, massage therapists, who all practiced separately and with little communication. Since then, they combined their individual creativity and energy to create something unique.

“We had this vision to get as many health care providers as we could working together under one roof for the benefit of the patient,” says Imola.

Walking into what they describe as “an evolution” of their previously established Niagara Falls clinic, WIN Health Solutions, you are offered coffee, a smile, and an individualized healthcare team.

Their dreams have been a long time in the making. Just finding the right location involved patience—waiting for that perfect spot to reveal itself. While Bagnulo hails from Niagara, Branford-born Imola says that, “Pelham is an ever- expanding town that maintains its sense of community.”

They announced the establishment of the second WIN location in December through social media.

The modern loft-style clinic opened in Fonthill’s UpTown Square Plaza in January. Although there are many private treatment rooms, chiropractors and physiotherapists often work with patients in the open concept studio. They encourage removing traditional physical barriers.

“Patients don’t want to be trapped behind four walls and a door,” says Bagnulo. “It’s more of a functional rehab with the intent being more one-on-one time.”

An athlete himself, Bagnulo has a special interest in sports injury care. Their newest therapy uses a tool called the “Neubie,” applying electrical stimulation to the muscles meant to relieve pain and speed recovery time. It is used in combination with movement, so patients can take back some control of their recovery.

“We want to dispel the myth that rehab is driven by the doctor doing all the work,” he says.

Although the couple’s primary Niagara Falls location came from humble beginnings, the initial team of three grew to include a four-person reception team and around 15 health care providers. Imola hopes the Fonthill location will follow suit.

“We have two kids,” she says. “And work is like our third baby.”

When warmer weather arrives in the spring, plans for WIN include opening up the loft area to host yoga classes, health seminars, and a grand opening to give Fonthill residents a chance to meet the team.

Those interested can get more information on the type of care offered by visiting www.winhealth.ca or stopping by the clinic to speak with a receptionist.