The Town of Pelham continues to offer Strike Camps due to school closures for both the DSBN and Niagara Catholic School Board. Upcoming camps are available on Feb. 11, and 12. Camps are continuously added to accommodate strike days, according to a Town statement.

Strike Camp is open to children ages 4-12 and held at the Meridian Community Centre from 9 AM – 4 PM, with extended care also available from 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM. Registration is open to all students, whether or not they reside in Pelham.

Each day of camp includes skating, crafts, games, and activities in the gym. The Town asks that parents provide skates, helmets, gloves, and indoor shoes.

Lunch is included in the registration cost, which is $45 per day.

Registration for each camp occurs on a daily basis, so the Town requests that parents register for each day that children require care. Registration is now open through www.pelham.ca/register . The Town says that it will offer additional Strike Camps for future school closures due to strikes.

For more information, parents are asked to contact bmaclean@pelham.ca.