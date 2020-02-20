The Town of Pelham will be offering a daily Strike Camp for families in need of child care on February 21 and 24. Registration is open to all Niagara residents.

The camps will be held at the Meridian Community Centre, and include a “a day full of activities including crafts and games,” according to a Town statement.

The Town advises that campers should bring skates, helmets, and gloves to hit the ice. Other activities will be held in the gym, and suitable footwear is advised. Lunch from the concession stand is included in the registration price. Extended care is also available for an additional fee.

Camp runs from 9 AM – 4 PM, with extended care from 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM available. The camp fee is $45 per child, with extended care costing an additional $8.50 per day. Those interested are invited to contact bmaclean@pelham.ca.