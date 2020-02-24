At its next regular meeting, Pelham Town Council will hear from pest control experts as to what options are available to the Town, and at what cost, concerning the large-scale infestation of gypsy moths predicted to occur this spring.

One option would be to spray the entire municipality—both Town-owned and private property—at a cost of approximately $1 million dollars.  $150,000 was already budgeted for gypsy moth treatment, and is already reflected in Pelham property owners’ 2020 tax bills.

This leaves an additional $850,000 expense, should this option be chosen by council. Spread equally over Pelham’s approximately 7,100 property owners, this equals a charge of $119 per taxpayer, regardless of lot size.  To be conservative, we are rounding this figure up to $150.

Take our poll:

If there is a reasonable chance that a comprehensive, town-wide aerial spraying against gypsy moth infestation will significantly reduce their damage to Pelham foliage, I would be willing to pay a special assessment of up to $150 to accomplish this goal:

 

