At its next regular meeting, Pelham Town Council will hear from pest control experts as to what options are available to the Town, and at what cost, concerning the large-scale infestation of gypsy moths predicted to occur this spring.

One option would be to spray the entire municipality—both Town-owned and private property—at a cost of approximately $1 million dollars. $150,000 was already budgeted for gypsy moth treatment, and is already reflected in Pelham property owners’ 2020 tax bills.

This leaves an additional $850,000 expense, should this option be chosen by council. Spread equally over Pelham’s approximately 7,100 property owners, this equals a charge of $119 per taxpayer, regardless of lot size. To be conservative, we are rounding this figure up to $150.

