Global celebration for more than a century

This coming Sunday, March 8, is the 109th annual International Women’s Day. The theme for this year is #EachforEqual: An equal world is an enabled world. The day is intended to raise awareness of gender inequality, commemorate female achievement, and promote action and change. No single government, charity or group is responsible for this global celebration, but rather they all work together to make an even bigger impact.

The first International Women’s Day was in 1911, and its popularity has only grown since. Women and men alike have honoured the day around the world with conferences, festivals, concerts and other events.

For Notre Dame College School student Fawn Joseph, the celebration is an important one.

“It inspires women and girls to keep going and follow their dreams, despite stereotypes,” said Joseph. “My mom works in a workplace that is prominently filled with men. This inspires me to take a look at careers that are not ‘traditional’ for women.”

The main colour for International Women’s day is purple, which symbolizes women. In the United Kingdom, in the 1900s, the combination of purple, green (which means hope), and white, (for purity) signified women’s equality. However, the three colours are no longer used.

Women’s rights have come a long way with the ability to vote, better pay, and breaking stereotypical barriers, but gender parity is still lacking in today’s society.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2019 only 35% of management positions were held by female employees.

The Stats Can 2018 Gender Pay Gap Report revealed that while men (25-54 years old) earned, on average, $31 an hour, women only received $27. That means that women earn approximately 13% less per hour, on average, than men. The gender pay gap has been decreasing for years but is not yet gone.

Currently in Canada, there is only one female premier out of the 13 provinces and territories—Caroline Cochrane is the Premier of The Northwest Territories. Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have never had a female premier.

Although there are numerous remaining issues of gender inequality in 2020, there are also many organizations and individuals in the Niagara Region and beyond that are committed to making an impact for women and girls everywhere.

The YWCA Niagara Region is an organization focused on providing shelter and assistance to homeless women, men and children. They also provide programs for high school girls, a drop-in support program for sex-trade workers and peer support for women in recovery.

According to Elisabeth Zimmermann, Executive Director of the YWCA, the most important way they empower women is through their Women’s Leadership Conference in the fall and their Girl’s Conference in the spring.

“Women are empowered to feel confident in who they are and in that way also feel confident in making decisions that have positive impacts on their lives,” said Zimmermann.

Shannon Moore, Director of the Centre for Women’s and Gender Studies at Brock University, said that International Women’s Day is a reminder for her to think about the equity in her local community, and, more broadly, in Canada and the world.

“I take the opportunity of International Women’s Day to consider ways I can promote the voices and views of members of equity-seeking communities to be heard in meaningful ways,” said Moore. “Movement towards equity makes us all stronger.”

Last October, NASA celebrated its first all-female spacewalk. Jessica Meir and Christina Koch led a mission to replace a failed power control unit at the international space station.

Although the trip was delayed due to lack of suitably sized space suits for the women, Meir, Koch and their crew eventually made the history-making trip.

In a piece for the Washington Post, Meir and Koch said, “the real achievement is the collective acknowledgment that it is no longer okay to move forward without everyone moving together.”