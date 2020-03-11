Look up these next few nights and you’ll see the remaining first “supermoon” of 2020, which was at its brightest on Monday evening. The phenomenon occurs when a full moon coincides with perigee—the point at which the moon passes closest to the earth. While the moon is in perigee, it appears brighter, and 7%-14% larger than a typical full moon.

Each month has a traditional name for the moon, with the March full moon called the “Worm Moon”—a reference to earthworms emerging as the ground thaws with the coming of spring.

Two more supermoons are coming in 2020—on April 7, and May 7.