The Pelham Public Library Board has moved to close both its Fonthill and Fenwick branches effective immediately.

Acting CEO Amy Guilmette tells the Voice that regular hours will resume approximately three weeks from now, on April 6.

In an email sent to some program participants on Thursday evening, Melanie Taylor-Ridgway, Adult Program and Volunteer Coordinator, cited COVID-19, the coronavirus, as precipitating an earlier decision to temporarily halt programming.

“We will be calling or emailing all the people who have signed up to let them know about the cancellation,” wrote Taylor-Ridgway, “and to tell them they can have a refund for the missed classes. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the library.”