The Pelham Public Library Board has moved to cancel all programs next week, during March break, held in library facilities.

In an email sent to some program participants on Thursday evening, Melanie Taylor-Ridgway, Adult Program and Volunteer Coordinator, cited COVID-19, the coronavirus, as precipitating the decision.

“We will be calling or emailing all the people who have signed up to let them know about the cancellation,” wrote Taylor-Ridgway, “and to tell them they can have a refund for the missed classes. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the library.”

Public programs on the library’s calendar for next week included Drop-In Tech Help, Knitting, Bridge, Spanish, Yoga, Crafting, and a service dog visit.

“At this time we do not know if there will be more cancellations to come,” concluded Taylor-Ridgway. “Thank you for your understanding.”