Town chooses limited gypsy moth attack plan

With Mayor Marvin Junkin providing the tiebreaker, Pelham Town Council voted 4-3 to proceed with a gypsy moth control program previously budgeted at $150,000 during its March 2 meeting. “Option 2” as it is known, will focus on the aerial spraying of public lands and privately-owned trouble spots based on the conclusions of yet-to-be finalized spray blocks. This expenditure had already been included in the Town’s 2020 budget.

The decision came after a presentation from outside consultant BioForest and subsequent debate among councillors. BioForest manager Allison Craig told the group that based on this winter’s gypsy moth egg masses, 61 percent of surveyed plots in Pelham are forecasted for severe or heavy defoliation risk in 2020 due to the pests. Thirty-one percent of plots are considered at moderate-to-light risk.

As in past years, hot spots for the pests are forecasted to include trees along Canboro Road and Effingham Street, along Pancake Lane, and in central Fenwick and south of Fenwick.

The $150,000 budget would pay for a helicopter or light-plane spraying of 33 hectares of public land and 90 hectares of at-risk private property, according to Public Works Director Jason Marr. For reference, last year about 45 hectares of private land was sprayed. An important aspect of the plan would also be to communicate to residents not living inside the spray zones that there are steps to take at their own expense, including tree bands.

Armed with this information, council members and Town staff commenced arguing.

Ward 2’s Ron Kore asked Treasurer Teresa Quinlin if every homeowner in Pelham could simply be billed a flat $50 fee to combat the foliage-munching menace, creating an instant fund of $300,000-plus.

Quinlin said the system wasn’t set up to handle a flat fee, and noted that last year’s controversial experience with gypsy moth billing cost the tax clerk a significant amount of time because it had to be manually sorted.

“I’m not trying to be rude, but that’s what we pay people to do,” Kore replied.

Councillor John Wink interjected, reminding Kore that the $50 number he was citing was based on the average estimated cost to a Pelham landowner, and that the flat fee would end up costing a resident with a smaller property more money than it should.

“I’m just trying to save the trees,” Kore said.

CAO David Cribbs argued in favour of including any such fee for affected residents in their individual property tax assessments and said the average number was immaterial.

“Property tax is about the only progressive tax this country employs, because people tend to live in homes that are equivalent to their incomes,” Cribbs said. “The focus for council this evening cannot be on the fifty dollars.”

Other councillors, such as Mike Ciolfi and Lisa Haun— who along with Kore voted against the plan — expressed concerns about moving forward with the existing $150,000 budget.

“We’re running out of time again, we’re going to be in the same situation we were last year,” Ciolfi said. Haun wondered whether money could come from the provincial government to help combat the issue, and if pushing a decision back was an option.

Marr effectively said no, that spray block plans need to be finalized as soon as possible.

“We’re up against the clock,” he said.

The Public Works Director did say, however, that more hypothetical money from the province could be applied to the plan at a later date. Marr said that ideally an aerial plan of attack would be finalized by May 1.

Haun also asked why Pelham was doing such heavy lifting on the gypsy moth problem when surrounding municipalities appear to be doing next to nothing. According to Quinlin, West Lincoln has a meager $7,000 budgeted for the issue this year, while Junkin recounted a recent conversation with Welland Mayor Frank Campion in which Campion said he didn’t even know what gypsy moths were.

Those municipalities, however, appear to be ignoring the pest at their own peril. According to BioForest’s Craig, both the Niagara and Norfolk regions are some of the most severely affected areas in Ontario.

“Norfolk is pretty heavy as well, possibly the CAO brought them here,” Ciolfi joked to Craig during her presentation, referring to Cribbs’ previous job in Norfolk County.

CCC shoots back, asks for more cash

Cannabis Control Committee (CCC) Chair Tim Nohara provided another update to council on the committee’s work, and took issue with verbiage in a staff report that said a second public meeting regarding cannabis regulations would be required in May.

“[It] is not accurate,” he said. “Since December 11, staff has been fixated on locking down a date for a second statutory public meeting that they originally proposed for May … it’s premature for council to make a decision for a second public meeting until a draft proposal for a bylaw is ready. We are waiting on our first draft.”

Junkin, playing the self-described role of “devil’s advocate,” urged Nohara to follow Planning Act procedure.

“We’ve all read the letters from the [cannabis] producers,” the Mayor said, referring to what amounts to early legal challenges to the committee’s efforts. “And they were concerned about ‘lack of process’ that the Town has followed. If we start taking shortcuts … their lawyers know what the Planning Act calls for, and it just seems incredible to me, that the amount of work that you guys have done, that for the sake of following a couple of procedural steps, that we’re willing to take the risk of having a first battle fought on process.”

Nohara replied that the CCC is indeed following procedure — and they just don’t have materials ready yet.

“Pre-setting dates when we’re not ready with amendments puts the quality of our work at serious risk and adds unnecessary stress to our team,” he said. “When we have a meeting, we have to have draft materials to present.”

With that, Nohara also asked the Town for more money for consultant fees.

“I didn’t realize they were asking for money tonight,” the CAO said, appearing to be caught off guard. “[But] council doesn’t want to handcuff the good work of the CCC on the goal line.”

Using Nohara’s input, Cribbs estimated that the cost would be about $30,000. He suggested that those funds first be drawn from any leftovers in the planning budget before setting aside new money.

Ciolfi also used the opportunity of Nohara’s presence to put forward a “dark skies light pollution bylaw” for staff to look into. While the CCC is actively working on a bylaw to regulate odour from cannabis producers, Ciolfi asserted that the matter of light pollution was emerging as a separate issue.

Perhaps not coincidentally, earlier in the meeting, council received a presentation from Fenwick resident Wayne Liebau about the dangers, by his assessment, of light pollution. Suggesting the Town of Pelham adopt an outdoor lighting policy that would mandate “smart” and “respectful” lighting, he cited medical data warning of the dangers of disrupting people’s circadian rhythms.

“The warning signs are clear,” Liebau said. “The American Medical Association notes that pervasive nighttime lighting disrupts various biological processes … including possible carcinogenic effects.”

A 2019 National Geographic article said that the increase of light pollution worldwide is harmful to both humans and wildlife, and cited attempts by major cities such as Toronto and New York to mitigate lighting effects on bird migration, while “minimizing and controlling blue-rich environmental lighting.”

Pupo vents to council

Emmett Street resident Cari Pupo got her chance to tell her side of the story to council regarding her battle against an illegal duplex operating across the street from her home. An emotional Pupo, who served as Town of Pelham Treasurer from 2008-17, didn’t mince words in her criticism of municipal staff.

“I can say it’s been a very long year,” she said. “And since it’s been such a long year, I’m expecting more than 10 minutes.” (Presentations to council are usually allotted no more than 10 minutes.)

Pupo first raised her concerns to the Town about the illegal duplex at 42 Emmett last summer, but asserted that the municipality had done nothing. The issue came to a head in early November, when a young man who lived in the duplex entered Pupo’s home and acted in a threatening manner.

“It took a break-in in my home … and to have it downplayed, you have no idea …” Pupo said, tearfully trailing off.

The 25-year-old man, Austin Cappa, told the Voice after the incident that he was intoxicated and went into the wrong house. “[It] was an absolute mistake on my part, I was under the influence of alcohol and thought I was dreaming,” he said at the time. “I sincerely apologize for absolute idiotic conduct.”

Pupo has maintained, however, that Cappa was trying to intimidate her because of her opposition to the duplex, which is owned by Cappa’s parents.

“You knew on September 23,” Pupo said of staff being alerted to the duplex matter.

Town representatives had inspected the building on that date, but found no reason to believe it was operating as an illegal duplex at the time, in part because one of the units was not furnished.

“Everybody’s [being treated inconsistently],” Pupo said. “In the paper it said, Quaker Road, ‘rules are rules, you have to follow them.’ Alan [Crescent], ‘rules are rules, you have to follow them.’ [But] this house, it’s ‘do whatever you want.’”

She also relayed the trauma of Cappa entering her house illegally — for which he was not charged by the police, but only ticketed for trespassing— and having to leave her son to confront him while she went for help from other neighbours after calling authorities.

“You have no idea what it was like when I had to leave my son in the basement and go run for help because I didn’t know how long it would take 911 to get there,” Pupo said. “This Town doesn’t listen to anything we have to say.”

Pupo found a sympathetic ear in Councillor Kore, who asked staff why 42 Emmett wasn’t considered a duplex.

“The definition of a duplex is quite specific in the bylaw,” said Director of Community Planning and Development Barb Wiens. “It didn’t meet the technical definition of duplex.”

The CAO explained that the Town handled the matter correctly with the information they had at the time, and pointed out that the illegal entry incident was separate from the zoning concern.

“We took the [duplex] complaint seriously, we deployed 100 percent of the resources at our disposal,” the CAO said. “Thereafter, evidence was presented [that a second unit] was in fact occupied. Keep in mind at the time, this was an alleged zoning infraction. It’s not a critical health or safety issue … it’s extremely unfortunate that the other incident occurred, but that’s not foreseeable when we’re talking about land use planning.”

According to Pupo, Cappa no longer lives at the address.

Loading up

Returning to a topic she broached a week earlier, Councillor Lisa Haun queried Planning Director Barb Wiens on the Town’s approach to billing property developers for charges owed to the municipality by “front loading” them—requiring payment in advance. Haun had raised the same issue at council’s strategic planning meeting on February 24, and received the same answer then as she did last week—the Town already requires developers to pay development charges up front, before construction starts. Asked later by the Voice to clarify what, in her view, the Town should be doing differently, Haun responded, “I ran my campaign based on ‘managed’ growth and I am doing my due diligence in ensuring that it is indeed the Town that is doing the managing versus the developers.” In the end, Haun requested that staff prepare a report to address her concerns. (See sidebar analysis.)

Summerfest still a top-10

Councillor Wink began the meeting by noting that Summerfest was ranked among the province’s top 10 festivals for the sixth time in nine years, according to Festivals & Events Ontario, an industry trade group. Asserting that there are more than 2,000 festivals in Ontario each year, Wink thanked organizers. “It’s a strong tribute to the Town and the work that’s been put in by the Summerfest Committee.”