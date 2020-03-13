A Pelham man who allegedly struck and killed a woman walking along Effingham Street with his car last November has been given a court date.

Michael Bond, 51, will appear on March 24 at the Welland Provincial Offenses Court at 445 East Main Street.

He is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death, driving while under suspension, driving with no vehicle license, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

On Saturday, November 30, 2019, a 66-year-old Ridgeville woman was walking along Effingham Street, between Foss and Welland Roads, when she was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle, allegedly driven by Bond, according to police. The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name has been withheld at the request of her family.

Bond, who was driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, was uninjured in the collision. Since no criminal charges have been laid, he is not in detention.