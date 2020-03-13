According to a statement issued on Friday, March, 13, by ​Niagara Region, the Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is investigating a confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in an 84-year-old male. This is Niagara region’s first case of COVID-19.

The patient was transferred to St. Catharines Hospital by EMS for another medical problem on March 10 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12.

Health care providers and paramedics who interacted with the patient prior to developing symptoms will self-isolate out of an abundance of caution.

“The patient is currently in an isolation room undergoing treatment by our infectious diseases team to manage his symptoms and is in stable condition,” said Dr. Karim Ali, Director, Division of Infectious Diseases, and Emergency Preparedness Lead.

“We will continue to take every possible step to ensure the safety of our staff, physicians, patients and families.”

According to the statement, the infected individual person does not have any recent travel history. However, a family member of the person recently returned from Portugal, and so the working hypothesis is that this family member is the source of infection. The family member has now been isolated, and Public Health is working to identify all contacts for further follow-up.

“Despite Niagara having its first case, there continues to be no evidence of local circulation of the virus in Niagara or Ontario. The risk to Niagara residents therefore remains low,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Medical Officer of Health (acting), Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services.



The Region asks anyone who has or has had:

Travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness

Close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19

Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within 14 days prior to their illness onset

to contact Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services by calling 905-688-8248 ext. 7330 or toll-free 1-888-505-6074 if they have a fever, or new cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Health experts continue to advise that the best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub

Stay home if you’re sick

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve

Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily. Use a disinfectant and follow manufacturer’s instructions.

Call ahead if visiting your health care provider for infectious symptoms so they can plan to protect others from spread

“As this is an evolving situation, we continue to remind everyone the importance of using credible sources to stay informed,” the statement continued.

“We update our website frequently as new information is confirmed. We encourage all Niagara residents to visit our Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage.”