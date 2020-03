Event will not be rescheduled

One of Pelham’s largest annual public events, the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Home and Garden Show, has been cancelled.

“In light of the COVID-19 situation and to ensure our exhibitors, patrons and community stay safe, the 2020 Pelham Home and Garden Show has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled,” said Booking Chairman Dave Ripley in a brief statement emailed on Friday, March 13.

The event had been scheduled to run April 4 and 5, at the community centre.