The World Health Organization has put together a list of common questions related to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Social media, and Facebook in particular, is filled with misleading and sometimes dangerous advice regarding alleged ways to avoid, or to treat, COVID-19.

Bookmark this page, and use it to confirm whether information you’re getting is accurate:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters