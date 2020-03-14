As Pelham retirement homes have introduced various screening and visitor prohibition policies, and the Niagara Health System has announced a new restricted visitor and screening policy at area hospitals to start on Monday, some Pelham residents are looking to ensure that their supply of prescription medications is adequate to cover their short-to-medium-term needs.

As result, pharmacies have seen a spike in requests for prescription refills and over-the-counter medicine sales. PharmaChoice owner and pharmacist Glen Sisak says that supply continues to be strong, and advises patients to remain calm.

“We’ve been busy, certainly, which isn’t surprising, considering the circumstances,” said Sisak, who started work on Saturday at 7:30 AM.

To ensure that patients are able to get their prescriptions, Sisak decided to open this Sunday, between 12 noon and 5 PM.

Pelham’s other two pharmacies will also be open on Sunday. Shoppers Drug Mart’s hours are 9 AM to 10 PM, and Boggio’s will be open from 12 noon to 4 PM.