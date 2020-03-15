The Dunnville Veterinary Clinic announced Sunday afternoon that in response to COVID-19, it was cancelling non-essential appointments and surgeries starting Monday morning.

“We are taking precautionary measures to protect our clients and our staff,” read an emailed statement.

“We will be calling to cancel all currently scheduled appointments and a priority list will be created.”

The practice advised that anyone needing supplies or medicine call ahead with a credit card number, and items would be taken outside by staff for curbside pick up.

“Our phones will still be available for consultations/advice and we will still be seeing emergency cases,” continued the statement. “If you are sick and have an emergency with your farm or pet please advise us ahead of time so we can take appropriate action.”