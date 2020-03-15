Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara will temporarily close all casino and resort operations as a precautionary measure related to the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and wellness of our guests and associates is our top priority,” said Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos, in a company statement issued Sunday afternoon.

“We have been working diligently with the OLG, and can confirm that we are in the process of an orderly shutdown of all our operations,” said Taylor. “This closure will be complete within 24 hours.”

“This action is consistent with the recommendations of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health related to the new precautionary measures for COVID-19,” continued the statement.

The company said that it would provide an update on when the casino will re-open, “taking into account guidance from public health authorities.”