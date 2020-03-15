​Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is investigating a confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in a 55-year-old female with a travel history to Egypt. This is Niagara region’s second case of COVID-19.

According to a Niagara Region statement, the patient is recovering at home in self-isolation. The patient has interacted only with a family member during the time she may have been contagious, and has not exposed anyone in the community. According to the statement, “All protocols were followed by health care providers resulting in no exposure of themselves nor other patients.”

“As we continue to see growing COVID-19 cases around the world, we expect to continue to see travel-related cases in Niagara,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, medical officer of health (acting), Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services.

The Region advises anyone with a fever, or new cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and any of the following, to contact Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services by calling 905-688-8248 ext. 7019 or toll-free 1-888-505-6074:



Travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness

Close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19

Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within 14 days prior to their illness onset

The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 is to:

Avoid all non-essential international travel, as recommended by Provincial and Federal health authorities

Wash your hands often with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub

Stay home if you’re sick

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve

Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily. Use a disinfectant and follow manufacturer’s instructions.

Call ahead if visiting your health care provider for infectious symptoms so they can plan to protect others from spread

“As this is an evolving situation,” reads the statement, “we continue to remind everyone the importance of using credible sources to stay informed. We update our website frequently as new information is confirmed. We encourage all Niagara residents to visit our Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage.”