​Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is investigating a confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in a 47-year-old male with a travel history to Europe. This is Niagara region’s third case of COVID-19.

According to a Region statement issued Monday morning, March 16, the patient is recovering at home in self-isolation.

“The patient has interacted only with his immediate family during the time he may have been contagious,” reads the statement, “and has not exposed anyone in the community. All protocols were followed by health care providers resulting in no exposure of themselves nor other patients.”

As this is an evolving situation, the Region continues to remind everyone of the importance of using credible sources to stay informed.