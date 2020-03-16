Policy may remain in effect for “a number of weeks”

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the Niagara Health System is postponing elective surgeries and non-urgent ambulatory procedures as part of its COVID-19 response.

“The Ontario Government has asked that all hospitals ramp down elective surgeries and other non- emergent clinical activity to protect patient safety and increase capacity for healthcare workers to respond to COVID-19,” read an NHS statement released Monday morning.

“These are very difficult decisions, as we understand the impact a postponed procedure will have on everyone from patients to members of our care team,” said Derek McNally, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President, Clinical Services & Chief Nursing Executive.

“However, we need to be cognizant of the fact that this is not business as usual, and we are doing all that we can to support a robust and effective response to COVID-19.”

The NHS will contact patients directly to let them know of the status of their procedures.

“These notifications will begin today. A member of the care team will follow up with patients as soon as we are able to reschedule their procedure,” read the statement.

“We anticipate these changes will continue for a number of weeks, and we will provide updates as they become available.”