According to a Town of Pelham statement released Monday, March 16, as a precautionary measure, the municipality is closing all recreational facilities as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Effective 6 PM this evening, the Meridian Community Centre (MCC) will close until further notice. All programming will be cancelled during this period.

“This decision was arrived at as a result of Niagara Region Public Health advice and the quickly evolving public health requirements and expectations,” read the statement.

Additional closures, effective immediately or already undertaken, include Old Pelham Town Hall and all municipal libraries. As a result of the closure, all Town programs and third-party events at the above locations are cancelled.

“In due course staff will determine a mechanism to refund monies to affected parties,” read the statement.

Town Hall and Public Works remain in full operation. Staff are reviewing capacity to work remotely.

Mayor Marvin Junkin commented, “The Town has an effective Emergency Management Plan and also an experienced team and responsive council upon which it can rely to make important strategic decisions in the coming days, weeks and months. I urge residents to adhere to the advice of the Niagara Region Health Unit, and provincial and federal Ministries of Health. Please wash your hands, and to the extent you can and are allowed to look after your loved ones and neighbours. It’s during times of crisis that our better natures have the opportunity to rise to the occasion.”

The Town says that it has partially activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the Emergency Control Group will continue to meet to examine the evolving situation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Further updates will be made to the Town’s website and social media pages.