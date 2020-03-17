Special council meeting set for 5 PM today; property tax, other payments must be made online or at local banks

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 the Town of Pelham announced Tuesday that it has closed all Town facilities to the walk-in public.

While the Town closed the community centre and Old Pelham Town Hall yesterday, and the Pelham Public Library earlier announced that it would be closed at least until April 6, today’s decision adds the Pelham Municipal Building (Town Hall), and Fire Halls 1, 2, and 3.

Though Town facilities are closed to public walk-in, Town staff continue to be available to assist residents, according to a Town statement, Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. To conduct business at Town Hall, the Town encourages people to do so by telephone or email and online. For those matters where this is impractical, pre-arranged appointments can be made.

No meeting shall exceed 10 people, says CAO David Cribbs, citing guidance from the US Centre for Disease Control.

“The foregoing measures are designed to find the best possible middle ground between protecting health and safety,” says Cribbs, “and carrying on with the important business of life. The Town is doing its best to maintain services and is open to receiving feedback from the public with their perspective on the adequacy of said service provision.”

There will be a special meeting of Town Council at 5 PM today, “wherein it is hoped that council will be able to approve special powers for the continued operation of the Town in these exceptional circumstances,” reads the statement.

While the meeting will be physically closed to the public, it may be viewed live online at: www.youtube.com/townofpelham

Alternative options for financial transactions ordinarily conducted at Town Hall include payment through a financial institution, pre-authorized payment, and cheque payment via mail. A drop box outside of Town Hall is also available to deposit cheques and documents.