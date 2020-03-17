The same day that the Town of Pelham announced the closure of all recreational facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, larger Niagara communities went a step further. The cities of St. Catharines and Niagara said Monday that they were closing all municipal facilities —including their respective City Halls — until further notice.

Both municipalities say that services can still be accessed online or by phone.

The City of Welland, meanwhile, will close all recreational facilities, including its arena and libraries.

Niagara Region also announced it would be making changes to service levels, limiting tasks to “necessary public transactions” and essential meetings. The Region said they plan to continue council and committee meetings, but that public access at Regional headquarters will be limited.

The Town of Wainfleet released a statement Monday saying that any residents who require access to their Town Hall for “essential business” must first arrange it by telephone, and then be pre-screened by staff.

It’s advised people check for updates either by telephone or on municipal websites, given the fluid situation of evolving COVID-19 measures.