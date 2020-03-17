The government of Ontario has announced that it is declaring an emergency under s 7.0.1 (1) the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

“In doing so, Ontario is using every power possible to continue to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families,” according to a press statement issued Tuesday morning.

“We are facing an unprecedented time in our history,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This is a decision that was not made lightly. COVID-19 constitutes a danger of major proportions. We are taking this extraordinary measure because we must offer our full support and every power possible to help our health care sector fight the spread of COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of every Ontarian must be our number one priority.”

As a result of the declaration and its associated orders, the following are legally required to close immediately:

All facilities providing indoor recreational programs

All public libraries

All private schools as defined in the Education Act

All licensed child care centres

All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery

All theatres including those offering live performances of music, dance, and other art forms, as well as cinemas that show movies; and

Concert venues.

Further, all organized public events of over 50 people are also prohibited, including parades and events and communal services within places of worship.

According to the statement, these orders were approved by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and will remain in place until March 31, at which point they will be reassessed and considered for extension, unless this order is terminated earlier.

“We are acting on the best advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health and other leading public health officials across the province,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “We know these measures will affect people’s everyday lives, but they are necessary to ensure that we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our people. We’re working with all partners across the system, from public health to hospitals and community care, to do everything we can to contain this virus and ensure that the system is prepared to respond to any scenario.”