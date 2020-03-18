Effective, Thursday, March 19, the Niagara Regional Police Service will close 5 District (Fort Erie), 6 District (Port Colborne) and 8 District (Grimsby) to the public as the service “continues to safeguard the health and safety of our members,” according to an NRPS statement released Wednesday evening.

1 District (St. Catharines), 2 District (Niagara Falls) and 3 District (Welland) front desks remain open for emergencies only, said the statement.

Collision reporting centers (which are contracted independently) in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Welland remain open for collision reporting.

Effective Wednesday, the NRPS directed the public to apply online to request Record Checks, Fingerprint Destruction, Record Suspensions, Occurrence reports, and Freedom of Information requests, until further notice. The NRPS says that urgent requests may be considered by the Records Supervisor at 905-688-4111 x 4276.