In line with their decision on Monday to close the community centre, as well as all other municipal facilities to public walk-in access, the Town of Pelham will bar public attendance at council and committee meetings until further notice.

Citing guidance from the US Centre for Disease Control, CAO David Cribbs and staff have limited the number of those present at any official Town function to 10 individuals.

At a special council meeting held Tuesday evening, four councillors were present, the Mayor, the CAO, the Clerk, the Treasurer, the Fire Chief, and the Director of Public works, totaling 10. Two councillors were present by telephone—John Wink, said to be under the weather with a cold, and Bob Hildebrandt, who was calling in from Florida.