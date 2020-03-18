In line with their decision on Monday to close the community centre, as well as all other municipal facilities to public walk-in access, the Town of Pelham will bar public attendance at council and committee meetings until further notice.
Citing guidance from the US Centre for Disease Control, CAO David Cribbs and staff have limited the number of those present at any official Town function to 10 individuals.
At a special council meeting held Tuesday evening, four councillors were present, the Mayor, the CAO, the Clerk, the Treasurer, the Fire Chief, and the Director of Public works, totaling 10. Two councillors were present by telephone—John Wink, said to be under the weather with a cold, and Bob Hildebrandt, who was calling in from Florida.
“All Town facilities are closed to the public as a precautionary measure relating to the COVID-19 event,” read a Town statement released Wednesday.
“The Town of Pelham is committed to being accountable to the public,” the statement said, listing the following options to view council and committee meetings held in Town Hall, where a new video system is in use:
—Residents can watch the council and committee meetings live on the Town’s YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/townofpelham/live
—Meeting recordings are available on the Town of Pelham website within 24 hours of the meeting.
“We remind residents that these are unusual times and we are keeping the health and safety of our community as a priority.”
Questions about the meeting may be directed to the Clerks Office at 905-892-2607 ext. 315 or by email at nbozzato@pelham.ca