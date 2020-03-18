For the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the Voice will make online access to our high-resolution PDF version of the paper free for all readers.

Until now, such access was limited to paid Voice Members. A publicly accessible low-resolution version of the paper has also been available in the Voice archives at issuu.com, though it is not uploaded until several days after publication.

“We recognize that some readers prefer to stay at home as much as possible right now,” says Voice publisher Dave Burket. “For those readers who are not on a suburban delivery route, or who would rather not pick up a copy at a local grocery or convenience store, this makes it easy to see each week’s paper.”

Readers may view the PDF online through the link provided, or download the PDF for easier and higher-quality reading on their own device.

“Of course, we still welcome the support of anyone who would like to become a digital subscriber-member,” says Burket. “But for the time being, we’re making the paper as widely available as possible.”

Find this week’s Voice here