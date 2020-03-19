What would have been the 34th annual Pelham Art Festival, scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend, has been cancelled by organizers.

In a statement posted Thursday on the event’s website, committee member Heidi TeBrake notes that their venue, the Meridian Community Centre, is closed indefinitely, and that calls for social distancing now appear likely to last for months, rather than weeks.

“In these unpredictable times,” said TeBrake, “we must all appreciate the simple moments and cherish the deepest values: family, friends, love and health. We need to support each other the best way we can to stay safe.”