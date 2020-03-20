The Township of Wainfleet’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to be partially activated in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Niagara Region.

All Township buildings continue to be closed to the public, though Township staff are still operating using telephone, digital capabilities and online presence as much as possible, according to a Township statement released Friday.

Essential services still being provided by pre-screened appointment only. Closures are currently planned to remain in effect until April 5.

In response to the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wainfleet’s Emergency Control Group (ECG) is taking additional steps to minimize exposure for staff and ensure business continuity in the Township by introducing additional measures, including:

-Increased decontamination and sanitization measures to be followed by staff working in Township facilities

-Administrative staff using alternative work arrangements on a rotating weekly basis to minimize the possibility of cross-infection

-Restrictions on the movement of staff between buildings and entering buildings when not on shift

-Staggered start times and single-operator crews in Operations vehicles and equipment to maximize physical distancing between employees

-Email as the preferred method of communication until normal working conditions resume. Electronic payment methods and digital file submissions are also to be used.

The Township encourages residents to check in on each other by phone and other indirect means and to seek information from official sources, such as Niagara Region Public Health.