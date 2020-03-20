Niagara Health’s second dedicated COVID-19 Assessment Centre is now open in St. Catharines, joining a site opened earlier in Niagara Falls.

Both centres are available by referral only.

Those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 may contact Public Health at 905-688-8248 ext. 7019, or toll free at 1-888-505-6074, for an initial screening. Based on this assessment, patients may be referred to the Assessment Centre.

Staff at the centre will contact referred patients directly to arrange an appointment.

According to a statement released Friday by the Niagara Health System, Derek McNally, Executive Vice-President for Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health, says getting the referral from Public Health is key.

“Anyone needing emergency care should call 911 or come to an Emergency Department. Otherwise, we recommend patients begin by consulting the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool and then contacting Public Health for an initial screening,” said McNally.

The Assessment Centre is located behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre, at rear of the St. Catharines Hospital, at 1200 Fourth Ave. The centre has a separate entrance to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 to patients in the Emergency Department. There will be signage directing patients to the centre and parking.

“Niagara Health would like to remind referred patients that the no-visitor policy also applies to the Assessment Centres, subject to limited exceptions,” read the statement. “We appreciate the public’s support of this policy as we work to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The government’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool can be found here.