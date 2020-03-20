Cherry Ridge Park, Fenwick. SUPPLIED

Slides, swings, etc. not sanitized

As a proactive measure to limit the transmission of COVID-19, on Friday the Town of Pelham issued a statement asking the public not to use playground equipment. Playground equipment is not cleaned or sanitized.

The Town reiterates public health experts’ advice:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Avoid touching surfaces
  • Wash your hands with soap and water frequently

“Use playground equipment at your own risk,” the statement concludes.

 

