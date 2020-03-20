Slides, swings, etc. not sanitized
As a proactive measure to limit the transmission of COVID-19, on Friday the Town of Pelham issued a statement asking the public not to use playground equipment. Playground equipment is not cleaned or sanitized.
The Town reiterates public health experts’ advice:
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid touching surfaces
- Wash your hands with soap and water frequently
“Use playground equipment at your own risk,” the statement concludes.
