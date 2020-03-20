Effectively immediately, all outdoor recreational facilities in the City of Welland—sports fields, pickleball courts, parks, and playgrounds—are closed until further notice.

Indoor recreational facilities, including the City’s two arenas, the Welland Community Wellness Complex, and Youngs Sportsplex, were closed earlier this week.

In statement released Friday, the City said that the decisions were made “in order to keep the public and City staff safe and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus by following the advice of public health officials to increase social distancing.”