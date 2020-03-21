Declaration of emergency may be imminent

Beginning Monday, March 23, all Niagara Region facilities, including Regional headquarters, public health centres, public works facilities and others, will be closed to general public access, according to a Region statement issued Saturday afternoon.

Access to Regional facilities will be limited to “necessary interactions, including deliveries, and Regional Council and committee meetings,” said the statement.

“This proactive measure is being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that Regional staff can continue to safely deliver essential services to Niagara residents. During this time, staff will also take measures to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary in-person gatherings,” said the statement.

“Niagara Region continues to work closely with all levels of government and our public health partners to monitor the evolving COVID-19 developments and take action to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and staff.”

Region sources tell the Voice that discussion has been ongoing regarding Niagara declaring a state of emergency, with such a decision likely to come Monday morning. The Province of Ontario declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 17, allowing it to use all power possible, not otherwise contrary to law, to protect the property, health, safety and welfare of residents.

It is not clear what practical effect a Niagara declaration would have, beyond the psychological reinforcement of the message that COVID-19 should be taken seriously, and that residents should continue to practice social distancing and remain at home if at all possible.