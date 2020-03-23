Niagara-on-the-Lake Mayor Betty Disero has declared a state of emergency in her municipality, citing the need to take particular care not to infect the town’s relatively older demographic of seniors and retirees.

The move is mostly symbolic, intended to reinforce personal responsibility to maintain social distancing. Disero specifically targeted returning snowbirds, reminding them that they have a duty to self-isolate for 14 days after re-entering Canada, which does not include “a stop at the grocery store.”

Disero’s announcement came via YouTube.