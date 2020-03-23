To further contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario Government will order the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces effective Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59 PM, according to a provincial statement issued Monday afternoon.

“This closure will be in effect for 14 days with the possibility of extending this order as the situation evolves,” read the statement. “A full list of businesses that are permitted to stay open will be released tomorrow.”

“This was a tough decision, but the right decision, as this is no time for half measures,” said Premier Doug Ford. “But I have said from day one we will, and we must, take all steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of every Ontarian must come first. The health of you, your children, your grandparents and friends depends on all of us doing our part.”

Businesses that can continue operations with employees working remotely, or through other contingency measures, are being given approximately 36 hours to prepare and adapt.

“Essential services may continue their operations to maintain supply chains and ensure the people of Ontario have access to necessities, including groceries, medicines and other essential products,” read the statement.