In a media statement released Tuesday evening by the Niagara Health Service, NHS President Lynn Guerriero announced the first known death related to COVID-19 in Niagara.

“It is my unfortunate duty to report that a patient being treated at Niagara Health for COVID-19 passed away earlier today,” said Guerriero.

“On behalf of the hospital, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones at this extremely sad time.”

The Voice has requested basic details about the patient’s gender and age, which were not provided.

“Niagara Health has been planning for the arrival of COVID-19 in our community for months,” said Guerriero. “We have a comprehensive plan in place to support the safety, health and well-being of our patients. We will continue to work with our experts and our regional, provincial and federal healthcare partners to make evidence-based decisions to ensure the hospital remains as safe as possible over the course of this pandemic.”