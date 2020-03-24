Services for self-isolators or those who prefer not to leave the house

Food stores

Pupo’s, Welland. Currently overwhelmed by requests and servicing existing accounts only.

Country Corner Market, Welland. 905-892-4227. Call to place order, or use their online form: http://www.countrycorner.ca/home.html

Zehrs, Welland. 905-732-9377. PCExpress.ca is their online service. No delivery, but customers may place an order online and pick it up at the store.

Walmart, Welland. 905-735-0715. Order pick-up: 7 AM-9 PM No delivery service. Online orders at https://www.walmart.ca/en/grocery/N-117

Sobeys: no delivery or pickup service.

Food Basics: no delivery or pickup service.

Delivery services

R.C. Delivery, Welland. 905-347-5600. Customer places order with supermarket, RC picks it up and delivers it to your door. Charge is 10% of the order with a minimum charge of $8. Available 10 AM – 7 PM throughout the week.

FastFalls Auto Club. Text: 647-534-7669. Members of the FastFalls Auto Club are providing free grocery delivery service to those in need. Email: fastfallsmeets@gmail.com

Instacart.ca. Arranges shopping and delivery for products from Zehr’s, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and M&M Food Market. No delivery fee on orders over $35 (service fees may still apply). Instacart Express delivers groceries in as little as an hour. Shop using computer or cellphone.

FREE MEALS FOR SENIORS

The Fonthill Royal Canadian Legion is providing free evening meals to seniors in need. See the notice below.

