According to a Niagara Region statement issued Tuesday morning, Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is investigating three new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing Niagara’s total to seven. All cases are travel-related. All three new cases had a different date of onset of illness.

Case #5 is a female in her 20s with a travel history to the United States.

Case #6 is a male in his 40s with a travel history to the Unites States.

Case #7 is a male in his 60s with a travel history to the Philippines.

All patients are recovering at home in self-isolation, and Public Health is following up with all identified contacts.

“Residents, especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions are encouraged to avoid any non-essential trips into the community,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, medical officer of health (acting), Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services.

Contact Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services by calling 905-688-8248 ext. 7019 or toll-free 1-888-505-6074 if you have a fever, or new cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and any of the following:

• Travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness

• Close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19

• Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within 14 days prior to their illness onset