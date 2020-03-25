Service clubs and Town of Pelham join forces, partner with local businesses

The Fenwick Lions Club and the Fonthill Lions Club, in conjunction with the Town of Pelham and local businesses, have collectively organized the “Pelham Support Network (PSN),” a free, volunteer-run service to delivery vital supplies to Pelham residents.

According to a statement posted on the Fenwick Lions’ website, PSN is comprised of volunteers that will bring needed supplies to those who find themselves in self-isolation or quarantine due to travel or close contact with someone who is infected or has symptoms.

“If you have no other way of getting needed essential supplies we are here to help you!” says the website. “We do not want you to go out! This also applies to seniors with health concerns.”

Ordering and payment

To start the process, residents call in their order to participating PSN businesses (a list is below), and specify delivery details.

Payment must be made for the goods before they are taken for delivery by PSN.

Orders must be placed by 1 PM in order to be delivered the same day. Orders placed after 1 PM will be delivered the following day. PSN delivers Monday-Saturday.

Delivery will be dropped at the door and the driver will call residents once delivered.

There is no need to greet the driver—social distancing must be observed for the safety of PSN volunteers.

For more information, call the Town of Pelham, 905-892-2607, ext. 372, or email psn@fabulousfenwicklions.org

Pelham businesses that would like to partner with PSN are asked to register on the Business Registration page.

Volunteers are asked to see the volunteer registration page.

Partnered Pelham businesses