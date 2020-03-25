Landmark deserted as tourists sensibly stay away in droves

It was an eerie scene that greeted the lone pedestrian out and about in Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon, March 25.

While several weeks away from the start of the summer season, even in early spring the famed landmark usually draws hundreds of visitors a day.

Voice contributor Ric Gretsinger says that a few minutes after he took the photo above, “I counted four local men coming to take pix, shake their heads and leave. Basically a Twilight Zone.”

The same was true for Clifton Hill.