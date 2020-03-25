Effective tomorow, March 26, all NPCA Conservation Areas will be closed to the public indefinitely—this includes passive uses such as walking, hiking, and bird-watching.

On March 16, the NPCA closed all conservation area programs, services and facilities for active public use. During the past two weeks, NPCA parks remained accessible for passive use such as walking and hiking.

In a statement posted to its website on Wednesday, March 25, the NPCA said that it had monitored the evolving COVID-19 risks to public health and safety, “and we regret to inform our community that due to the seriousness of COVID-19, and in an effort to support social distancing, all NPCA parks including parking areas will be closed as of March 26, 2020.This decision has been made in coordination with our municipal partners and is based on advice from public health officials.”

“We must all work together to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and staying home as much as possible. NPCA appreciates your understanding and cooperation.”

RELATED

All COVID-19-related news