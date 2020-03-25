Pelham Town Council voted Monday, March 23, to permit a temporary change to the interest and penalty charged on taxes and water/wastewater accounts.

“This decision was made as an effort to mitigate impact on residents affected during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic,” according to a Town statement released on Wednesday, March 25.

The Town is waiving penalty and interest charged on April 1, 2020 for tax and water/wastewater balances outstanding on March 31, 2020, “at which time further assessment will be reviewed and further recommendations made as necessary,” said the statement.

The Town’s pre-authorized payment program will continue for tax and water billings. Non- sufficient funds charges will be waived for April.

“This is an important step to take to help those affected by this unprecedented pandemic,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin. “As a community we work together, this is no different. If we can help our community get through these difficult times we will explore ways of doing so.”

Since Town Hall remains closed to the walk-in public, residents must use alternative options for payment of taxes and fees, such as payment through a financial institution, pre-authorized payment and cheque payment.

A drop box outside of Town Hall is also available to deposit cheques and documents. The box is located at the south door, adjacent to Peace Park.

To learn more about Pelham’s online billing and preauthorized payments visit: https://www.pelham.ca/en/living-here/utility-billing-and-rates.aspx

