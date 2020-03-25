COVID-19 campaign to launch

The Region of Niagara is gearing up to get the message out: Crush the Curve by maintaining social distancing, proper hygiene, and staying home whenever possible.

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin told the Voice that the messaging blitz is due to start later this week, involving advertising on social media, radio, and in newspapers.

The Region is also producing a series of robocalls—automated messages delivered directly by telephone—recorded by each municipality’s mayor. Junkin said he recorded his late Wednesday afternoon.

“Some people still aren’t getting the message,” said Junkin. “Unless you’re an essential worker, you should be at home right now. We need to pull together to beat this thing—to crush the curve.”

