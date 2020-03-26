The Ontario Ministry of Health has announced two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, bringing the known total to 10.

The first is a female in her 40s, now self-isolating after having returned from a Caribbean cruise.

The second is a male in his 20s, also self-isolating, who returned from travel to Costa Rica, Spain, and the US.

They are cases 713 and 798, respectively, out of a total of 837 confirmed cases in Ontario. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 3,582 confirmed cases in Canada, and 510,108 around the globe.

