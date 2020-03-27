Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at Seasons Retirement Community, in Welland, after a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the facility.

In a statement released Friday, March 27, the Region said that the first case at this facility, a resident in their 80s, developed respiratory symptoms on Wednesday, March 18, and is currently in the hospital in stable condition. The second resident became symptomatic on March 23, and was subsequently taken to the hospital and tested for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the retirement home is working “diligently” with Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services to control the outbreak.

As this is an evolving situation, the Region continues to remind everyone of the importance of using credible sources to stay informed.

