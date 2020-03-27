High school teacher tests positive

Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is investigating a confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in a male in his 30s with no international travel history, according to a Region statement released Friday, March 27.

“As the person is a staff member at Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Public Health is working closely with the school as well as the Niagara Catholic District School Board to monitor the situation,” read the release.

The person worked while infectious and is currently at home in self-isolation, said the Region.

“Staff and students of the school have been notified of the risk of exposure, and Public Health has recommended that the school community monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 14 days. If anyone in the school community shows signs of symptoms, they have been asked to immediately self-isolate and contact either their health care professional or Public Health.”

“We believe this infection was due to community exposure within Ontario,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Medical Officer of Health (acting), Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services.

“With local transmission occurring around Ontario and possibly now in Niagara as well, it is important we continue with our civic duty to help break the chain of transmission by keeping our physical distance and avoiding unnecessary interactions with others.”

According to Niagara Region Public Health, as of 12 noon Friday, there were 12 identified cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and two resolved cases.

As this is an evolving situation, authorities continue to remind everyone of the importance of using credible sources to stay informed.